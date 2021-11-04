Williamsport, PA - A Lycoming County Judge of 12 years, Marc F. Lovecchio, previously spoke about his decision to move away from the judicial system and work in private practice law. This November, Lovecchio joined the Williamsport-based firm, McCormick Law Firm.

Lovecchio will focus his practice in the areas of medical malpractice, civil litigation, municipal law, and commercial law. He also will utilize his judicial experience to establish a robust arbitration and mediation practice.

David Smith, a senior partner with the Firm, stated: “We are very pleased that Judge Lovecchio chose us as his point of re-entry into private practice. As a Judge, he earned the respect of those who practiced before him for his judicial temperament and intellect; as a lawyer, he was well known for his skill and resolute client advocacy."

"Judge Lovecchio adds depth to practice areas where we are already strong. His experience will serve us well in representing our clients, mentoring our younger lawyers, and serving the community.”

Before his election as Judge, Lovecchio acquired almost thirty years of experience as a lawyer. He concentrated his practice in workers compensation and litigation involving personal injury, civil rights, land disputes, labor and employment, and criminal defense.

McCormick Law Firm has operated throughout Northcentral Pennsylvania since 1862. The firm is located at 835 West Fourth Street, in the Historic District of Williamsport.