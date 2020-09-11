Firefighting operations continue to occur at the UPMC Lock Haven Hospital on Cree Drive in the Flemington area of Clinton County.

The hospital currently is closed and residents are asked to avoid the area.

The Clinton County Department of Emergency Services extended the shelter-in-place warning for Flemington area residents for an additional two hours, until 9 p.m.

"Out of an abundance of caution and the potential for excessive amounts of smoke being released into the air, the shelter in place warning remains in effect for an additional two (2) hours at this time until 9:00 pm this date, Friday, September 11th 2020," the county's emergency services department said in a press release.

This includes residents East of Canal Street, West of Summit St, North of Woods Ave, and South of Glenn Rd.

"Residents of this are are advised to stay indoors, close all windows, and turn off air conditioning units," the department advised.

The next update will occur at or by 9:00 pm.

Please continue to monitor the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services Facebook Page and local media outlets.

Clinton County Public Safety live scanner feed