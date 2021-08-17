Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 1249 PM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland- Adams-York-Lancaster- 1249 PM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Slow-moving thunderstorms drifting from south to north could produce flash flooding in a few spots this afternoon, mainly over the eastern half of Pennsylvania. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will lift across Pennsylvania Wednesday into Wednesday night, bringing the threat of localized flooding and severe weather during the afternoon or evening hours. The greatest threat of flooding is over the Central and Western Mountains where recent rains have primed the ground to more efficient runoff. The greatest threat of isolated damaging wind gusts and potentially several, short-lived tornadoes will be over the southeast half of the state. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

Flash Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service State College PA 213 PM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland- Adams-York-Lancaster- Including the cities of Lancaster, Wellsboro, State College, DuBois, Lock Haven, Trout Run, Bloomsburg, Danville, Somerset, Carlisle, St. Marys, Selinsgrove, Harrisburg, Shamokin, Gettysburg, Chambersburg, Sunbury, Renovo, Williamsport, Mansfield, York, Ridgway, Lewistown, Berwick, McConnellsburg, Johnstown, Bradford, Bedford, Coudersport, Laporte, Mifflintown, Newport, Lewisburg, Emporium, Mount Union, Pottsville, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Hershey, Altoona, Warren, Philipsburg, and Clearfield 213 PM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren and York. * From late tonight through late Wednesday night. * Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. * Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks. River flooding is not expected at this time. However, the development of larger areas of heavy rain could focus significant runoff into one or more larger river basins, increasing the threat for river flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.