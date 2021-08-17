Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
1249 PM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021
Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-
Adams-York-Lancaster-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.
Slow-moving thunderstorms drifting from south to north could produce
flash flooding in a few spots this afternoon, mainly over the
eastern half of Pennsylvania.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will lift across Pennsylvania
Wednesday into Wednesday night, bringing the threat of localized
flooding and severe weather during the afternoon or evening hours.
The greatest threat of flooding is over the Central and Western
Mountains where recent rains have primed the ground to more
efficient runoff. The greatest threat of isolated damaging wind gusts
and potentially several, short-lived tornadoes will be over the
southeast half of the state.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.
Flash Flood Watch
Flood Watch
213 PM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021
Including the cities of Lancaster, Wellsboro, State College, DuBois,
Lock Haven, Trout Run, Bloomsburg, Danville, Somerset, Carlisle, St.
Marys, Selinsgrove, Harrisburg, Shamokin, Gettysburg, Chambersburg,
Sunbury, Renovo, Williamsport, Mansfield, York, Ridgway, Lewistown,
Berwick, McConnellsburg, Johnstown, Bradford, Bedford, Coudersport,
Laporte, Mifflintown, Newport, Lewisburg, Emporium, Mount Union,
Pottsville, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Hershey, Altoona, Warren,
Philipsburg, and Clearfield
213 PM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron,
Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton,
Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean, Mifflin, Montour,
Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming,
Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset,
Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan,
Tioga, Union, Warren and York.
* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts
possibly exceeding 5 inches from the remnants of Tropical Storm
Fred.
* Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage
flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks. River flooding
is not expected at this time. However, the development of larger
areas of heavy rain could focus significant runoff into one or
more larger river basins, increasing the threat for river flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
