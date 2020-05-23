Northumberland fire on Duke Street _ 2020

Firefighters battled a second-alarm fire Saturday afternoon at 673 Duke Street in Northumberland Borough. Once the fire was under control, a firefighter took down the large American flag that was hanging on the front porch. 

 Photo via Northumberland Firewire/Facebook

Northumberland, Pa. – Firefighters in Northumberland Borough responded to a call for a first-alarm fire shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday at a double home at 673 Duke Street.

That quickly became a second alarm fire, as firefighters from several different area companies were requested to assist.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of a second-floor window as firefighters battled the blaze. Initial reports said there was entrapment, but it later was reported everyone was out of the structure.

A cat was reportedly seen in a window. It is unknown at this time if the cat got out. No injuries were reported.

Duke Street (Route 147) was closed between Fifth and Eighth streets as firefighters worked.

This is a developing story.

