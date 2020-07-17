Cogan House Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville is looking for the owner of a firearm that was found last month in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.

Police received the report of a gun found on June 22 at Outback Lane and State Route 287. The firearm is a SCCY CPX-2 9 mm handgun. It was loaded with nine rounds of “snake shot” Homady rounds.

The owner who can provide proof of ownership may contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700 and reference incident number PA2020-871348.