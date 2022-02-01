Reprinted with permission from First News Now (FNN)

Morris Run, Pa. - Flames quickly spread throughout a family's mobile home located at 43 Main Street in Morris Run, Pa., early Saturday evening, Jan. 29, 2022.

The fire was reported just before 8:00 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Summit Street in Hamilton Township.

The two alarm blaze brought in fire crews from Blossburg, Canton, Liberty, Mansfield, Tioga and Wellsboro.

Temperatures were reported around 3 degrees as firefighters arrived on scene around 8:04 p.m. to start laying lines to battle the blaze. It was noted by Blossburg fire personnel that the home was already well involved as huge flames lit up the night sky. By 8:12 p.m. the fire consumed the entire home as firefighters had to go on the defensive to continue their attack on the flames.

FNN was told that Betty Johnson and her 17-year-old son escaped the home shaken. Betty's son did suffer smoke inhalation and 3rd degree burns on his hand. Both were checked over by EMS on scene.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family, who obviously lost everything they owned. Also lost was a litter of puppies, however, three dogs were saved from the burning home. Both individuals were staying with family nearby.

Firefighters were surprised when fire hydrants went dry around 8:22 p.m., as the home was fully involved. Blossburg Borough officials were notified of the issue. This did not hamper firefighters as they had already set up a fill site for tankers at the Hillside Rod and Gun Club in Blossburg, PA. Water tankers to kept rotating in to be filled and then they would return to the fire scene to supply the water firefighters needed..

By 9:04 p.m. firefighters had been working hard to knock down the fire as the first hour into the battle passed. By 9:28 p.m. the fire had been reported under control by Blossburg fire personnel.

FNN is unsure at this time, when the fire was reported out, but fire crews from other stations were slowly being released shortly after 10:00 p.m., as the second hour of fighting the fire passed.

By the third hour, all remaining fire crews were able to be cleared as command was terminated at 11:03 p.m.. All that remained of the home was an empty shell.

Presently a cause of the fire was not available and it is possible that due to the extreme damage by flames that finding a cause may be impossible. However, there has been no confirmation from the Blossburg Fire Chief or from the Fire Marshal handling the investigation. FNN will update once they hear back from authorities.

For those wishing to help the Johnson family with clothing and shoes, here are their sizes:

* Female - Women's 2XL in shirts, 2XL in pants, (20 in jeans). Female shoe size is 8.

* 17-year-old male - XL in shirts, XL pants (30/34 in jeans). Male shoe size is 10.

Items can be dropped off at 38 Summit Street in Morris Run, Pa. (The big red house.)

Another way people can assist the family is to visit the gofundme page set up for the family. You can leave any donation amount by visiting this link.




