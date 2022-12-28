Muncy, Pa. — A fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic on Route 220 in Muncy Township.

Flames could be seen through the roof of the clinic, as several area fire departments responded, according to Union County Fire Wire. The veterinary clinic was still open at the time. Smoke could be seen along Route 220.

Wolf Run posted a notice a short time later on their Facebook page that all staff and animals were safe and accounted for. The fire affected building 3, which is behind the main building. Phones at the office were turned over to emergency veterinary services.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 7 p.m. The fire was reported to be knocked down within half an hour.

This is a developing story and details will be posted as they become available.

