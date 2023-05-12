Eagles Mere, Pa. — Robin Vacation Rentals, a division of Fish Real Estate, has launched a new, interactive website for recreational and vacation rentals in Eagles Mere, Lake Mokoma, and the surrounding areas in Sullivan County, Pennsylvania.

The new website, robinvacationrentals.com, offers photos and listing information for vacation rental properties around scenic Sullivan County in northcentral Pa. The area—popular for recreation and tourism all year long—features lakes, hiking trails, waterfalls, opportunities for paddling, fishing, mountain biking, photography, and much more.

“We are excited to share this new website with everyone. Our goal is to make the vacation rental process as frictionless as possible for both owners and tenants,” said Brent Fish, President, Fish Real Estate.

“The website lists properties by size, location, and availability and provides an online reservation process. It also links to informational websites so vacationers can view dining options as well as learn about activities and special events happening in the area,” Fish added.

Sullivan County is located in the Endless Mountain region of northcentral Pennsylvania and is graced with beautiful waterfalls, scenic views, small villages, natural lakes, and a rich heritage. People are drawn to this area to escape their daily routines and reconnect with nature.

State parks and attractions in the area include World's End, Ricketts Glen, and the Hillsgrove covered bridge.

“Our sole purpose for our clients is to support their rental property experience, utilizing our tools and talents to increase their return-on-investment,” said Kim Pauling, Director of Operations.

“We measure our success by placing quality guests in our client’s properties and are encouraged by repeat customers who return each season,” she continued.

Robin Vacation Rentals is different than other national online booking companies, Pauling said. "We're personalized. We're there for the guests both before the trip and during their stay to answer questions and give advice."

Eagles Mere and the surrounding small communities are unique. Information about the areas small businesses and restaurants isn't always readily available online. "Things change seasonally," Pauling said. "We live here, we know the area and can offer personalized recommendations and information."

That's comforting to the property owners who list their vacation homes with Robin Vacation Rentals, too. The company is available 24/7 to answer calls, address issues, or offer tips.

"Booking is also cheaper," said Pauling. Unlike the national websites that charge a booking fee, Robin Vacation Rentals doesn't add fees to a customer's booking.

Robin Vacation Rentals, formerly a part of Robin Real Estate, merged with Fish Real Estate in June 2022. The office, managed by two full time associates, is located at 51 Sullivan Avenue in Eagles Mere and provides on-site customer service and support for both clients who lease properties and vacationers who rent.

