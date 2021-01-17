Federal prisons went into lockdown on Saturday, as the country prepares for the possibility of violence in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The lockdown, which began at midnight on Saturday, is being done “in light of current events occurring around the country, and out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement from the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). The BOP did not specify how long the lockdown will be in place.

In north central Pennsylvania, the lockdown affects the United States Penitentiary at Lewisburg and the Allenwood Federal Correctional Complex in White Deer, Union County.

“In securing the facilities, the hope is that this prudent measure is for a short period and that operations will be restored to their prior status as soon as practical. We will continue to monitor events carefully and will adjust operations accordingly as the situation continues to evolve,” BOP said in the statement.

Inmates will be provided with limited access to telephones and email in order to communicate with their families, according to the statement.

BOP said in the statement that, “there is no specific information that triggered this decision. This action is precautionary, and is not in response to any significant events occurring inside our facilities.”

Shane Fausey, President of the National Council of Prison Locals 33, said in a statement that lockdowns and modified operations within the BOP are "quite normal and routine." The lockdowns may occur for a number of reasons, including internal strife, prison violence, external conditions and factors such as natural disasters, social unrest and the current pandemic, Fausey said in the statement.

Fausey praised the BOP's decision in the statement and noted that the "Federal Law Enforcement employees train for all types of conditions and ways to not only manage emergencies, but more importantly to prevent serious incidents from occurring. Protecting our communities, the inmates entrusted in our care, and all of our employees that stand on the last line of defense is a responsibility that we do not take lightly," Fausey said.

For the past 12 months, BOP facilities have been operating under a modified operational model to promote social distancing and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Although the BOP acknowledged the burden this has put on inmates, officials said in the statement that the most recent measure is being taken to “maintain security and orderly running of our institutions, as well as to ensure the safety of staff, inmates and the public.”

Agencies have been taking precautions since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Federal, state and local officials have increased safety measures in response to threats of violence leading up to Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. The FBI issued a warning regarding threats of violence to Capitol buildings in all 50 states.