Towanda, Pa.—According to Towanda State Police, a Wysox man died after sustaining fatal injuries in an ATV accident.

According to police, Joshua Starr, 45, was operating an ATV on Polletty Rd, in Herrick Township, when his ATV left the roadway, came back, and then overturned end over end. The ATV eventually came to a rest on top of Starr.

According to Police, Bradford County Coroner, Herrick Fire Department, HOPS Ambulance, and Memorial EMS all assisted on the scene.