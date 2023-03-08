Bastress Township, Pa. — A 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after he crashed his car Tuesday night in Bastress Township.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. has identified the driver as Ronald Ohlsson of Jersey Shore. At 8:48 p.m. March 7, Ohlsson's vehicle went off the roadway at 87 Mountain Spring Lane and crashed, according to Kiessling.

Ohlsson was in cardiac arrest when he was pulled from the vehicle. Resuscitative efforts were continued en route to UPMC Williamsport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m., according to Kiessling.

The coroner's office and Pennsylvania state police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

