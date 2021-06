Williamsport, Pa. -- The family of a teenager they say has been missing since last Sunday is asking for the public's help.

Kevin Cagle, 16, of Williamsport was last seen in the vicinity of Memorial Avenue and Newberry Estates in Williamsport.

His family is asking anyone with information to call the Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Williamsport Police at 570-327-7560.