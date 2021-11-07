Lewisburg -- Evangelical Community Hospital has announced new Board of Directors leadership and appointments. The Board of Directors, made up of members of the community and Medical Staff, serve to guide the Hospital in meeting the healthcare needs of the area.

J. Donald Steele, President and CEO of The Northumberland National Bank, begins his term as Chair of the Board, with Timm Moyer, co-founder of MoJo Active, Inc., serving as Vice Chair.

Re-elected for a three-year term for the Class of 2024, were Amanda G. Kessler, Esquire, CEO/General Counsel at Synergy Grandview Pharmacy, Inc.; John E. Meckley, Esquire, Attorney; Julia E. Redcay, DO, OB/GYN of Evangelical; and Matthew W. Reish, MD, SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical.

New community members elected to the Board at the Oct. 25, 2021 meeting are Adanma C. Akujieze (Class of 2022), Leslie J. Temple (Class of 2022), and Susan J. Fetterman, RN (Class of 2023).

Akujieze is currently employed by Larson Design Group, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. She and the team she leads provide transactional support to LDG's project teams as well as decision support for the firm's strategic initiatives.

She had previously worked for Weis Markets, Inc. in Sunbury as Director of Corporate Accounting and Compliance, a role she transitioned into after serving as Weis Markets' Chief Internal Auditor for five years. She earned her Master of Science and Bachelor of Arts in Accounting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, and holds several professional certifications—Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA).

Active in the community, Akujieze has been involved with SUMMIT Early Learning and as a Board member for River Valley Health and Dental Center (RVHDC) in Sunbury. An avid speaker with dynamic communication skills and excellent interpersonal capabilities, Akujieze has presented at both national conferences and local leadership events.

Temple is a Market Leader/Business Development Officer for Fulton Bank where she serves the northern Pennsylvania footprint of the bank. She is a graduate of Lafayette College, the PA Bankers Association Leadership Institute, and the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking with a Wharton Leadership Certificate from the University of Pennsylvania.

Active in the community, Temple serves on the Board of Directors for the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, DRIVE Economic Development, the Green Dragon Foundation, and Salt & Light Media Ministries. She is also on the Community Advisory Group for The Daily Item.

Fetterman is a registered nurse who is currently retired and working as an independent healthcare consultant. She is a critical care nurse, former Geisinger Health executive, and former interim Chair for the Nursing Department at Bloomsburg University. Her skills and expertise include business strategy and marketing, as well as physician practice management, nursing, ambulatory care, operations management, and academia.

She is a graduate of Bloomsburg University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, and Master of Business Administration degrees. Fetterman is active as an Board member for the Bloomsburg University Foundation; a member of the Finance Committee for St. Columba Church, Bloomsburg; and a Board member and Finance Committee Chair for Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community, Danville.

New Medical Staff leadership was also announced at the meeting. Kenneth Jusko, DO, Quantum Imaging and Therapeutic Associates Inc., now serves in the role of Medical Staff President for the Hospital, with John Turner, MD, FACS, Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, being named Medical Staff Vice President.

The following representatives will remain in their current positions on the Board as Medical Staff: Shawn McGlaughlin, MD, Family Medicine of Evangelical-Mifflinburg; Christopher J. Motto, MD, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical; and David Zelechoski, Internal Medicine of Evangelical.

Corporate Officers of the Board remain as Kendra Aucker, President; James A. Stopper, Treasurer; and William Anderson III, Corporate Secretary.