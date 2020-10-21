Williamsport, Pa. - Elaine Decker, esteemed author of Williamsport: Past & Present will be hosting a virtual lecture event entitled “Disasters of Williamsport History Series” on Friday, October 23 at 6 p.m. This virtual lecture is part of James V. Brown library's adult education series.

Decker will be discussing The Great Fire of 1871 which caused more than $300,000 worth of damage. At that time, the costly disaster had a lasting economic impact on what was known as “Center Square” at the intersections of Mulberry and East Third St.

Decker's presentation will give a unique, in-depth look at the history of Williamsport and one of its greatest disasters. Learn who or what was the cause, see vintage photographs, and learn what Williamsport was like at the time and the effect the fire had after tearing through downtown Williamsport.

“This is to demonstrate how they rebuilt and overcame. It’s all about positivity, we’ve always rebuilt and overcome the tragedies and disasters. There’s a lot of cool stories about people” Decker said.

Decker, who owns the website developinghistory.com started by taking a picture in exactly the same angle and place that someone long before did and putting the images side by side. Often the time difference in each photo spans more than 100 years. Decker was approached by Arcadia publishing after garnering attention through her website to publish the book Williamsport: Past & Present.

“Hearing the fire of 1871 doesn’t even begin to encompass everything about it. Its a lot of fun, I talk about things that are interesting and surprising, and just try to show as many old pictures and compare them to the present as I can” Decker said of the event. “It’s all about the things that have happened to Williamsport that we’ve overcome and actually been better afterwards” she continued.

Registration is free, but you must register prior to the event to receive the zoom link. Part two of The Disasters of Williamsport History Series is expected to be on the Williamsport floods and will be announced in the future.

To register visit https://jvbrown.edu/ and click the virtual tab under programming. The James V. Brown library offers a plethora of programming and learning opportunities for adults, teens, and children alike that can be found on their website.