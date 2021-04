Williamsport, Pa. – The City of Williamsport is a little brighter today thanks to the efforts of eight-year-old Noah Kriger.

The young community member headed a six-park cleanup effort throughout the city that featured supply stations at Brandon, Cochran, Newberry, Flannigan, Memorial and Shaw parks.

This amazing young man will continue his efforts to keep Williamsport clean and make the world a better place. Keep up the good work Noah!