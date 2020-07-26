A vehicle fire shutdown a lane of Route 15 SB in South Williamsport for a short time Sunday morning as fire fighters from South Williamsport worked to put out the fire. This story will be updated as more details become available.
Early morning vehicle fire shuts down SB lane on Route 15 in South Williamsport
Brett Crossley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Search for the Totally Ninja Raccoons is underway
-
The search is on for the Totally Ninja Raccoons!
-
Activist burns Nazi-Confederate Flag outside Williamsport court house
-
Crash on Arch Street in Williamsport kills two on motorcycle
-
Hazard Pay Grants Now Available for Front-Line Workers in Life-Sustaining Industries
-
Traci Lynn Helmrich
-
Vehicular homicide charges for driver in fatal Arch Street crash
-
Jersey Shore man allegedly raped 16 year-old: TVRPD
-
Gavin Z. Steele
-
Bloomsburg Fair event denounced as transphobic after Facebook post goes viral
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.