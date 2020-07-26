2020-07-26 Vehicle Fire 15 SB .jpg
Brett Crossley

A vehicle fire shutdown a lane of Route 15 SB in South Williamsport for a short time Sunday morning as fire fighters from South Williamsport worked to put out the fire. This story will be updated as more details become available. 

2020-07-26 Vehicle Fire 15 SB 2.jpg
2020-07-26 Vehicle Fire 15 SB 3.jpg