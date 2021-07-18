Cogan House Township, Pa. —Montoursville PSP released a report Sunday morning detailing a crash that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man Friday.

Richard Hafer of Trout Run, lost his life when his motorcycle struck an SUV while he traveled south on Hunting Club Road onto Service Road 184 in Cogan House Township in Lycoming County.

Hafer, who police said was operating a Harley-Davidson Softail Standard motorcycle, traveled for a short distance after the crash before he came to a stop in the westbound lane. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

Montoursville PSP was assisted at the scene by Susquehanna Regional EMS, Wellsboro EMS, PennDot, and Bresslers Towing. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to the release.