Williamsport, Pa. — You may have heard the expressions "Each one, teach one" or "It takes a village.” The Night of Empowerment event held at the Community Arts Theatre on Saturday incorporated both on a grand scale.

Dr. PageCarol Woods, assistant dean for student success and one of six panel members for the event, said, “The Night of Empowerment was an amazing opportunity for community members, especially students, to see people that look like them in the professional world in or from Williamsport."

Dr. Woods joined fellow panelists Lt. Colonel Kristal Turner-Childs, Special Agent Alton Richards, Melonie Jackson, Regina Hairston, and Jovan Goldstein, who all shared their knowledge and experience with the audience.

"The more opportunities we can show the diversity and inclusiveness of our community, the better chance we have of keeping and attracting people to our beautiful city," Dr. Woods added. "I congratulate Mayor Slaughter on his vision and applaud the Williamsport Representation Council on helping the vision come to fruition!”

Two student moderators were present to engage the panel and facilitate questions presented by attending students. Ashlee Massey and Jordan Golding, accomplished students and presidents of the Black Student Unions at Pennsylvania College of Technology and Lycoming College, were selected for that role.

A senior at Penn College majoring in Human Services & Restorative Justice, Massey said, "this opportunity allows other students to see themselves through us and see that nothing is impossible to achieve when you are determined and have those networking opportunities.”

Golding was determined to do his part to provide a space for the helpful exchange of advice and information for the general public and specifically young people and students to be informed and inspired.

A junior at Lycoming College majoring in history and political science, Golding's selection of non-traditional formal attire was intentional. He wore a Kariba Suit which is the African/Caribbean Replacement for the European Style Suit and representation of decolonization (a clear nod to the pursuit of freedom, equality, and his Jamaican Cultural Heritage).

Saturday night's program was organized by the office of Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, Lycoming College, Pennsylvania College of Technology, UPMC, and the Pennsylvania Chamber for Black Owned Business (PACBOB).

Questions were addressed by panelists representing African-American Excellence in the areas of business, education, healthcare human resources, and law enforcement. Panelists provided detailed advice and insight closing with keys to success to include the following:

Discipline

Perseverance

Authenticity

Being true to your word

Finding mentors and sponsors for guidance and advocacy

Preparation

Trusting your gut

Not overthinking or developing a pattern of second guessing yourself

Going after goals vigorously

Students asked panelists a range of questions surrounding their leadership styles. Melonie Jackson spoke to being courageous, applying situational leadership, and having compassion, using her acronym "BAIT."

BAIT is Being bold, Authentic, Applying interpersonal skills/being influential, and being transformational, according to Jackson.

Jovan Goldstein said only 2% of CPAs are black and clearly articulated the need to provide equal opportunity, but emphasized how that can still be done in a way to hire the best people for the job which his firm embodies.

Goldstein also told the students, when starting a business, to first hone their craft, identify what investments will be needed, and following strong principles is important.

Lt. Col. Turner-Childs answered a question about representation of people of color affecting her career and said she was driven by the lack of representation. It was used as fuel towards her determination to excel, she said, knowing she could do a great job. She paved her way for advancement by being prepared, caring about people, learning, and honing her leadership skills along with obtaining necessary skills to be promotable.

Some of the students in attendance included Mayra Ceron from Lycoming College, who said it was inspiring to see strong people of color in these positions.

Khamil George, a student of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Automotive Management Tech program, was interested in learning about application of her skills in the field of law enforcement.

Victor Mumtaz, a Penn College student in engineering said he has a passion to help those who come from challenging backgrounds.

"Tonight was powerful,” said Slaughter. The value of the messages and information from the panelists was immeasurable.

The overall goal was to bring “professionals back to Williamsport or utilize the ones that are here to engage with our student body and community as a whole for retention and recruitment here in Williamsport and Lycoming County,” according to Slaughter.

The students were able to interact with the professionals during the evening. "They definitely took a lot of great information away that they will use as they start to enter their professional careers,” Slaughter said.

Photo gallery

The evening buzzed with music, conversation, community, fashion, and empowering stories--examples to lead and inspire the next generation. Scroll through the photo gallery to see images of the people, the venue, the art, and the strength in community.

Attendees walked the red carpet ahead of the event, and once inside, enjoyed music and artwork and photographs on loan from the African American Museum in Philadelphia. Photos by Carrie Pauling for NCPA.

About the author Terri Ann Confair is a Freelance Reporter/writer and actress who honed writing her skills while working for the national headquarters of a Federal Government Law Enforcement Agency and professional sports franchise. Prior to her current career track, she was a Federal Government Supervisory Accountant, as well as part-time Pro-cheerleader, Pro-cheerleading coach, two-time District of Columbia pageant titleholder, and model. She comes from a family legacy of civil, community, and military service and is a lifelong engaged mentor and volunteer.

