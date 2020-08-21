Lycoming County, Pa. -- Drunk and drugged driving is one of the most deadly, but also most preventable crimes in the United States. Driving under the influence has become a safety epidemic across the country.

As a reminder to drive sober and drink responsibly, the Lycoming County DUI Task Force will be setting up multiple DUI checkpoints and roving patrols. The action is part of the 2209 National Mobilization for DUI enforcement. The theme is Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

The task force encourages people not to drink and drive. A legal Blood-Alcohol-Content (BAC) of .08 will be strictly enforced.

The DUI task force actions will taking place in Lycoming county starting now and will continue until Sept. 7.