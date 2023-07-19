McClure, Pa. — A Snyder County man was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after he hit a tree with his car and was ejected out the driver's side window, police say.

Anthony M. Snook, 34, of McClure, was driving east on W. Specht Street in McClure around 11:15 p.m. when he lost control of his 1998 Lincoln Continental, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The car went off the road and hit a tree. The impact caused the car to spin and hit a second tree on the other side of the road, according to Trooper Derek Gill. Snook was then ejected out the driver's side window.

Police determined that Snook was traveling at a high rate of speed and had been under the influence at the time of the accident. Trooper Gill said Snook was not wearing a seat belt.

Beaver Springs ambulance and the Snyder County Coroner's Office responded at the scene.

