Lock Haven, Pa. – The Clinton County Emergency Services Department announced there will be a drive through COVID-19 testing available for individuals in Clinton County starting Dec. 10 until Dec. 14.

The testing site will be located at the Castanea Picnic Grounds, 859 Lower Creek Rd. in Lock Haven. Motorists are encouraged to use Lower Creek Rd. from Hanna St., Lock Haven.

All Clinton County residents age 3 years or older are eligible to get tested. Individuals do not need to be symptomatic in order to get tested.

The tests will be free of charge to all individuals who do not have health insurance.

The testing site will be open each day from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 pm. and will be first come first serve. The site is able to perform 450 tests per day. Tests will be mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests.

Registration will be completed on-site and a photo ID or insurance card is recommended. For minors with no photo ID, a parent or guardian will need to fill out an information form.