Williamsport, Pa. – Silent demonstrators assembled in downtown Williamsport Saturday to honor those who've died or been seriously harmed by COVID-19, wildfires, and racial injustice.

"I love this area and the people are great but there's an undercurrent that most people don't realize unless you're African American. It's not going to be verbal, it's just something you feel and you know," said Isis Lawson, one of the demonstrators.

Lawson said that she hasn't experienced any threats or violence but that she "sees the signs everywhere and there's enough hidden disdain that if things get worse, I feel like I could be in trouble."

The demonstration was organized by the Lycoming County Democrats, Lycoming County Progressives, and the HUB for Progress.

"We're here to honor the lives of so many Americans who have been lost from this virus that could've been contained," said Barb Hemmendinger, one of the event's organizers.

Hemmendinger said they're also standing for social justice and economic issues, including honoring those who recently lost their jobs at Shop-Vac.

"There was supposed to be a buyer for the plant but it feel though due to COVID-19-related issues," Hemmendinger said.

The demonstrators also stood united against the disproportionate suffering caused by police brutality.

"All these things have been made worse by the administration who is in office now," Hemmendinger said. "Our way to honor those lost is to use our nonviolent action of voting in November."

Another demonstration is scheduled for noon Saturday near the corner of Rose Street and Park Avenue organized by the local NAACP. The demonstration will take place in the Pajama Factor's courtyard.