Williamsport, Pa. — "It is all about service."

Incumbent Register and Recorder Dave Huffman has announced he will seek a second four-year term for the Lycoming County office. Huffman is a registered Republican.

Huffman, who holds an MBA, has brought valuable business experience to the office. “I was employed in sales/marketing industries for many years and understand customer service,” said Huffman.

Under Huffman’s leadership, the office has been more computerized and modernized. This has resulted in the office becoming more customer friendly, according to Huffman.

In 2021, the Register and Recorders office took a huge leap into the 21st century by making all land records available online starting with Deed Book # 1 (1795). The office software company honored Huffman and his staff at a public meeting for now belonging to the prestigious "Book One Club."

To complement this achievement, Huffman has made documents available to search on-line at no cost. Previously there had been a charge of $0.50 cents per page just for viewing.

"This has been extremely popular and a great service to the public. Taxes and fees are high enough in our society. I have done everything I can to keep prices low in the office," Huffman said.

"In fact, marriage license fees and the certified copy fees are among the lowest anywhere in the state, as another example," he continued.

Huffman started another value-added service (2022) on the office website, the listing of all weekly county real estate transactions and at the same time starting an "Historic Moments in Time" series for education outreach and to encourage genealogical research.

In 2022, the office began "long overdue" project to repair and refurbish records.

"After making everything available on-line, I then took advantage of the opportunity to start repairing the originals in the interest of preservation," remarked Huffman. The work has already begun on deed books and several more are budgeted to be repaired in 2023

The office will plan to kick off an exciting new program honoring Veterans by early spring (2023). A comprehensive brochure and CD about Register and Recorder services that are offered is also in the works and will be available second quarter (2023).

A complete office renovation is scheduled for the first half of 2023 that will add even more efficiencies to the office in addition to those that have already been put in place by Huffman.

"Again, it is all about service," Huffman reinforced.

Electronic Recording (e-erecording) is also coming soon which is very beneficial for serving the public, according to Huffman.

"We are taking a little more time on this because we want to be certain it works well logistically with our planning department and others. I am certain it will be a huge success once it is implemented," Huffman said, cautiously but optimistic.

The Register and Recorder Office is a big revenue producer for the county. Huffman thanks everyone for entrusting him with such an important fiduciary responsibility. Huffman said it has been a productive and rewarding first term where he has cross-trained staff in different areas to also improve overall service.

Huffman has served as a delegate to the Pennsylvania Association of County Elected Officials and is on the Legislative Committees for both the PA Recorder of Deeds Association and the PA Register of Wills/Orphans' Court Association. He is a past member of an historical preservation board and is a current member of the Lycoming County Historical Society. Huffman lives with his wife, Lily, in Upper Fairfield Township and is a member at the Community Baptist Church in Montoursville.

"Very simply, I have been very proactive as your Register and Recorder with these service-related accomplishments and need more time to follow through with these and many more!" he said.

