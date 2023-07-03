Sandy Keister cleanup at Silver Moon Flea Market after tornado _July 2023

Sandy Keister, right, owner of the Silver Moon flea market and antiques buildings, along with several volunteers cleans up debris from a tornado that touched down Sunday afternoon. 

 M. Farenish/NCPA Staff

Lewisburg, Pa. — Miraculously, no one was hurt when a tornado touched down at the Route 15/Silver Moon Flea Market in Kelly Township shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. 

Sandy Keister, owner of the Silver Moon property, said she and George Retherford were the last two people outside at the Melon Man produce stand when the storm hit.

Damaged Melon Man stand at Silver Moon _ July 2023

Pieces of roof remain of the Melon Man produce stand at Silver Moon Flea Market near Lewisburg after a tornado touched down Sunday afternoon. 

"The wind blew and I saw a tree snap across the street there. Then suddenly the wind just blew here and it trapped us in there" Keister said, pointing to what was formerly the produce stand. Keister and close to a dozen volunteers were cleaning up damage Monday morning, which included raking up pieces of mangled metal roof, wood, and insulation.

Storm damage Silver Moon flea market _July 2023

Outdoor produce stands were damaged Sunday during a storm at Silver Moon Flea Market. 

"George grabbed me and put me under one of those tables and pushed me against him," Keister said, of the few remaining produce tables. "A table hit me in the back, one of those 8-foot tables," she said. "It all happened so quick." Neither Keister nor Retherford were hurt. 

Retherford is the owner of Melon Man produce stand, which has been a staple at the flea market for several decades. Keister said this Sunday the flea market, including the Melon Man stand, will be open. The Melon Man stand will be moved over to a smaller roof area at the edge of the property while the damaged stand is rebuilt. Keister said it should take about two weeks to rebuild the damaged area. 

Silver Moon flea market road cones _ July 2023

Road cones were placed around the produce stand area of Silver Moon Flea Market near Lewisburg as staff and volunteers worked to clean up storm damage. 

Keister said only a few people were inside the nearby flea market and antiques building at the time the tornado touched down. No one was hurt there. "Thank goodness it wasn't in the middle of the day," Keister said. "We were full inside. God was with us," she added. 

Keister said the local fire departments and emergency services have been good to them, as they set up cones around the damaged area and brought water and other items to the volunteers. 

Keister also owns the building on Route 15 where Just Lite it Fireworks sits. The winds from the tornado blew the roof off yesterday. "There were people inside there yesterday when that happened," Keister said. No one was hurt during that incident, she said. 

Silver Moon Flea Market produce table _ July 2023

One of the 8-foot tables (on the right) hit Silver Moon owner Sandy Keister in the back as her and George Retherford took refuge under the Melon Man produce stand Sunday during a storm. 

The National Weather Service has a survey crew out today to check storm damage in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties. A second team is surveying damage in Juniata, Perry, and Dauphin counties. Their findings will be posted for the public on www.weather.gov/ctp

