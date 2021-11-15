Hughesville, Pa. – A crash on Wednesday on Route 220 in Wolf Township claimed the lives of an elderly couple of Hughesville.

Alda H. Molyneux, 86, and Arthur J. Molyneux, 82, died as a result of the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 220 near the intersection with Slow Hand Drive, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

A 10-year-old child also was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville following the crash at 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 10, police said.

Alda Molyneux, who was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, was pulling out of the parking lot of Wolf Run Assisted Living onto Route 220 when she pulled directly into the path of a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SUV, police said.

The front end of the Volkswagen then struck the driver’s side of Molyneux’s truck. Both Alda and Arthur Molyneux were taken to UPMC Williamsport where they later died, according to state police.

The driver of the SUV, Jessica Liuzza-Charles, 41, of Hughesville, was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of suspected serious injuries, according to a police report.

Luizza-Charles' 10-year-old child passenger was taken by Life Flight helicopter for Geisinger for further evaluation, police said. Police did not release the name of the child. Geisinger was not able to provide a condition update without a name.

Susquehanna Regional EMS, Muncy Area Fire and EMS, Clinton Township EMS, and Cranmer’s Garage assisted at the scene.