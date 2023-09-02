Trout Run, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Route 14 in Lewis Township claimed the life of a western Pa. man, according to state police at Montoursville.

Tyler J. Parks, 29, of Clarion, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the accident occurred at 1:55 p.m. near the intersection with Field Station Road.

Trooper Dylan Houser says Parks was traveling south in a 2011 Honda Civic when his car entered the northbound lane and hit a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was hauling a camper. Parks' car then spun counterclockwise before coming to rest facing northwest.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, William R. Hakes, 67, and passenger Theresa M. Hakes, 72, both of South Williamsport, were not injured.

All three individuals involved were wearing seat belts, Houser said.

