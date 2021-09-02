Hughesville, Pa. – A crash on Route 118 this morning east of Hughesville claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.

Harold Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lycoming County coroner’s office. Lowe was driving an SUV east on Route 118 and attempted to turn left onto Clarkstown Road.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Lowe's vehicle slowed and the driver of the tractor trailer behind him, Paul Corron, 24, began to break and traveled across the yellow center line.

Corron's truck hit Lowe from behind, then traveled across the road, striking the bridge rail. The truck traveled back to the center of the road and rolled on its side, trapping Lowe's vehicle underneath, according to police.

Both Lowe and Corron were trapped in the wreckage and were extricated by fire and EMS personnel.

Corron was transported to UPMC Williamsport with minor injuries.

Both lanes of Route 118 were closed until close to 6 p.m. from Route 405 in Hughesville to Green Valley Road in Wolf Township.

Fire departments from Hughesville and Muncy, Susquehanna Regional EMS, Hughesville Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and PennDOT assisted at the scene.

An autopsy for Lowe is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, according to the coroner’s office.

State police are investigating.