Williamsport – The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two motorcyclists who passed away Saturday night after they were hit by a vehicle on Arch Street.

James Neufer, of Sylvan Dell Road in South Williamsport, and Amanda Bergstrom, of East Village Drive in Williamsport, both 38, passed away Saturday, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr.

The accident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. at the intersection of Arch Street and Hiawatha Boulevard. According to Kiessling, Matthew Bower was driving north on Arch Street when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and hit Neufer’s motorcycle.

Neufer was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Jerold Ross due to multiple traumatic injuries.

Bergstrom was taken to the emergency department at UPMC Williamsport where she died a short time later due to multiple traumatic injuries, according to Kiessling.

Susquehanna EMS, Williamsport Bureau of Fire, Old Lycoming Township Fire and EMS, Williamsport Bureau of Police and Pennsylvania State Police assisted at the scene.