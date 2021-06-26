RoadClosed_2020.jpg

Montoursville --Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 4003 (Ulsh Gap Road) are closed between Route 522 and Ridge Road in McClure Borough, Snyder County, due to a vehicle crash with downed wires.

A detour using local roads is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should expect major delays in travel and are urged to slow down and drive with caution.

