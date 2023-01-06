Fatal crash
Correction: The identity of the victim, communicated via the Lycoming County Coroner, was removed pending family notification. Please do not comment on the victim on NorthcentralPa.com social media accounts.

Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 a.m., Kiessling said. 

Northway Road was closed shortly after the crash occurred from Harvey Road to Pleasant Hills Road. It reopened as of 12:30 p.m.

State police were at the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available. 

