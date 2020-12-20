FNN Article © Sunday, December 20, 2020. Image by Big Elm Volunteer Fire Dept © Dec. 20, 2020.
Gillett, Pa. - Shortly after 6:00 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to a single vehicle accident involving two cows.
FNN was told that Big Elm fire crews arrived on scene around 6:20 a.m. to assist with traffic control in the area of 7401 Coreyland Road.
It was confirmed by Big Elm fire personnel that a pickup truck had struck two black Angus steer along the Coreyland Road.
PennDOT was requested to scene of the crash by fire personnel.
Pennsylvania State Police will be handing the investigation into the accident.
FNN was told that the two cows were killed in the incident and they had been transported to the Wells Township garage.
It was noted to FNN that the owner of the cows was contacted and advised of the incident.
