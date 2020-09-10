The Sugar Valley Community Volunteer Fire Company and Nicholas Meats worked together to clear cow innards from East Valley Road in Loganton tonight.

Pennsylvania State Police Lamar Corporal Stephen Wilcox said the incident was reported as an unsecured load.

Department of Environmental Protection Spokeswoman Megan Lehman said Nicholas Meats was the responsible party, but Station 13 Deputy Chief Denny Long said the truck belongs to a hauling company not owned by Nicholas Meats.

More information forthcoming on Friday.