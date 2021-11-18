Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Human remains found this morning off Lycoming Creek Road in Loyalsock Township are believed to be a male in his late 20s to early 30s, according to a press release from the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office.

The remains will be transferred to Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, a forensic anthropologist in Erie, for examination to assist with positive identification and determining the cause of death, according to the coroner’s office.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are investigating. Additional details will be released as they become available, according to the coroner’s office.