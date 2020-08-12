Turbotville, Pa. – The coroner has released the name of a Northumberland County toddler who fell into a neighbor’s pool and drowned.

Clayton-Lucas Eugene Hamilton, age 3, was pronounced dead at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday at the emergency room at UPMC Muncy Valley Hospital, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said Hamilton’s mother and her boyfriend were asleep on Tuesday afternoon at their home on Main Street in Turbotville when he wandered out of the house between noon and 2 p.m.

Hamilton then walked into the neighbor’s yard and approached the pool. It is believed Hamilton was attempting to fill a bottle in order to make bubbles with a toy when he fell into the pool.

The owner of the pool contacted 911 after he discovered Hamilton face down in the pool. The above ground deck area of the pool was locked, according to police.

Hamilton was transported to the hospital, but resuscitative efforts made while en route were unsuccessful, according to Kiessling.

Kiessling listed the cause of death as drowning.

