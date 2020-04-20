Muncy, Pa. – Police and the coroner’s office are investigating the death of a three-month old girl in Muncy Creek Township.

The cause of death is unknown at this point. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said an autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.

The family, who live in Muncy Township, took the child by private car to UPMC Susquehanna Muncy where she was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon, according to Kiessling. A relative attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the child before she arrived at the hospital. Medical staff at the hospital also made unsuccessful attempts to revive the infant.

This is the third infant death in Lycoming County this year, according to Kiessling.

The names of the parents have not been released. Kiessling said the investigation is ongoing between the coroner’s office and Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. No further details are available at this time.