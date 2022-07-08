Tioga, Pa. — Timothy Loehmann has officially withdrawn his application for Tioga Borough Police Officer, the Tioga Borough said on their website on Thursday.

Loehmann, a former Cleveland, Ohio police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, was approved for hire as the town's sole police officer via a unanimous vote on Tuesday, a decision which immediately sparked a wave of backlash from the community.

Protesters gathered in the Tioga Borough Wednesday evening to oppose the hiring of Loehmann as the borough's police officer.

Among the local citizens at the protest was Tioga Borough Mayor David Wilcox. Wilcox has called for the resignation of three borough council members, according to the Washington Post.

Wilcox addressed questions of how the officer was hired in the first place in an interview Wednesday evening.

“I was in on the original interview, and I knew he was from Ohio. Anything more than that, I really did not know,” Wilcox said. “When I left that interview, I was not allowed to take any documents as far as resumes or any of the information that he provided.”

Wilcox said the police committee and the borough council conducted the background checks on both Loehmann and another applicant.

Now Borough Council President Steve Hazlett is under the spotlight. According to reports by News One, Hazlett referred to Tamir Rice as "dumb" years before hiring Loehmann.

In a social media post reportedly made December 30, 2015, Hazlett wrote, “Dumb enough to pull a fake gun, dumb enough to get shot……”

A news article with the headline: “Can YOU Tell Which One Of These Is A Fake Gun? It’s The One Tamir Rice Was Holding” was linked to Hazlett's Facebook post.

Hazlett has since removed recent posts regarding Loehmann from his Facebook page.

Calls to the Tioga Borough have gone unanswered, and the voice mailbox is full, according to a phone recording.

