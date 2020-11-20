Williamsport, Pa. – With Starbucks closed today, coffee lovers are flocking to Dunkin' Donuts, where the business' traffic is overflowing onto East Third Street.

"We are doing our best at keeping it moving," said DD Manager Tina Caroway. "Traffic has definitely been busier this week than any other Friday so far since Thanksgiving."

PA-511 reports heavy traffic in the stretch between Dunkin' and Sheetz, and moderate traffic along the Golden Strip overall.

"We're glad for the business and we're glad they're coming," Caroway said. "We hope they come back once they realize how quickly we can fill their orders and how good our stuff is."