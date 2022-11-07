The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October.

According to a report, citations were issued to the following:

Clinton County:

Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired license.

Lycoming County:

Haywood's Bar & Grill, Muncy, was cited for permitting the sale, furinishing, or giving alcoholic beverages to one minor who was 20 years old on Sept. 12.

Shamrock Grill, Williamsport, was cited for furnishing alcohol to one visibly intoxicated person on Aug. 28.

Northumberland County:

Arm Bar, Milton, was cited for selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor, 20 years old, on Aug. 23.

Locust Gap Fire Company, Locust Gap was cited for the Board-approved manager failing to complete RAMP owner/manager training within 180 days of the Board's approval of the appointment.

Pete's on Broadway, AKA Turbotville Hotel in Turbotville was cited for failing to have an alcohol service person complete RAMP server/seller training within six months of being hired.

Fairview Gun Club, Coal Township was cited on 9 different days from Nov. 3, 2021 through July 6, 2022 for failing to maintain Liquor Code and Title 40 records.

Tioga County:

Liberty Veterans Association, Liberty, was cited for failing to submit annual reports to the PA Dept. of Revenue during a period of Feb. 2 through March 20, 2022.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.