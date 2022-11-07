The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October.
According to a report, citations were issued to the following:
Clinton County:
- Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired license.
Lycoming County:
- Haywood's Bar & Grill, Muncy, was cited for permitting the sale, furinishing, or giving alcoholic beverages to one minor who was 20 years old on Sept. 12.
- Shamrock Grill, Williamsport, was cited for furnishing alcohol to one visibly intoxicated person on Aug. 28.
Northumberland County:
- Arm Bar, Milton, was cited for selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor, 20 years old, on Aug. 23.
- Locust Gap Fire Company, Locust Gap was cited for the Board-approved manager failing to complete RAMP owner/manager training within 180 days of the Board's approval of the appointment.
- Pete's on Broadway, AKA Turbotville Hotel in Turbotville was cited for failing to have an alcohol service person complete RAMP server/seller training within six months of being hired.
- Fairview Gun Club, Coal Township was cited on 9 different days from Nov. 3, 2021 through July 6, 2022 for failing to maintain Liquor Code and Title 40 records.
Tioga County:
- Liberty Veterans Association, Liberty, was cited for failing to submit annual reports to the PA Dept. of Revenue during a period of Feb. 2 through March 20, 2022.