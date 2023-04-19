Fire fighter
Jersey Shore, Pa.  — A couple was displaced earlier this month after a fire damaged an attached garage at their home in Clinton County. 

The blaze was ruled accidental, according to the fire marshal.

The fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. Apr. 4 at the home at 735 Fox Road in Crawford Township, near Jersey Shore. Nathan Birth, state police fire marshal, said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the garage. The structure was determined to be a total loss. Damages are estimated to be in excess of $300,000, Birth said. 

Fire companies from Lycoming and Clinton counties responded to the scene of the two-alarm fire. 

