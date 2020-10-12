Williamsport, Pa. — August “Skip” Memmi accepted the position of Director of the Department of Community and Economic Development during Williamsport City Council's meeting held this past Thursday. Today, October 12, is his first day on the job.

Memmi, who is a Shippensburg graduate, introduced himself to the City Council and Zoom audience and fielded questions from various members as he outlined his goals for the city and himself.

Memmi has experience as an elected official in Dauphin County as the county's former director of the Department of Community and Economic Development. Memmi was awarded the CCAP Government Leader of the Year Award in 2011.

The Department of Community and Economic Development position was posted on March 6, 2020.

Menne's responsibilities will be to "direct and supervise the activities of the Economic and Community Development Department," according to the job post. Memmi will work under the administrative direction of the mayor, assisting with policy and legislative research and analysis related to planning and community development.

In addition, according to the job posting, Memmi will serve as technical advisor to the City Council, Planning Commission, and Redevelopment Authority. He is filling a position vacated by a retired administrator.

Memmi will be paid at a salary of $61,000 for the first six months and then $65,000 once he completes his probationary period with the city.

"Skip brings with him more than 30 years of experience in business administration and economic development," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter. "We are very excited to have someone of Skip's caliber with his level of knowledge and experience join our administrative team and look forward to the direction in which he will lead the department."