Williamsport, Pa. -- The City of Williamsport was publicly thanked Tuesday on social media for purchasing equipment from Glick Fire Equipment Company.

The equipment, which is for the Williamsport Bureau of Fire, includes a 100-foot mid-mount tower and two velocity pumpers.

"Thank you and Congratulations to the City of Williamsport in Lycoming County PA, for their order of a Pierce Velocity Ascendant 100’ Mid-mount Tower AND (2) Velocity Pumpers! Thank you for your continued confidence in Pierce Mfg and Glick Fire Equipment!" the Facebook post read.

Glick has a facility in Mill Hall, Clinton County. The company was started in 1987 by David and Susan Glick who started selling fire company apparatus out of their home. Since then, the company has grown and eventually partnered with Pierce to further continue their dedication to providing the best equipment and service in the industry, according to the website. Glick covers a number of Pennsylvania counties, with the Mill Hall facility serving northcentral Pennsylvania since 2017.



