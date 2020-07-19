Williamsport, Pa. -- A lawsuit was filed yesterday against the City of Williamsport for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The suit alleges that the city has neglected its duty to provide individuals with disabilities unencumbered access to entrance and the indoor facilities of City Hall.

Currently, city hall does not have an ADA accessible ramp to the main entrance of the building. The inside of the building also lacks reasonable accommodations for wheelchair access.

Approximately 17% of the civilian institutionalized population of Williamsport are disabled and 3,362 members of the city's population have ambulatory difficulties.

The lawsuit against the city was filed by four individuals as well as two local advocacy groups, The Center for Independent Living, North Central PA (CILNCPA) and ADAPT North Central PA.

"We have tried to work this out, but time is up." said Misty Dion, the CEO of CILNCP. "We are asking the court to order the city to obey the law, provide the long promised front door ramp, make inside of City Hall safe, and provide money for damages."

The two attorneys on the case are David Ferleger (Jenkintown, Pa.) and Thomas H. Earle (Philadelphia, Pa.) who are experienced with civil rights and ADA lawyers.

According to Ferleger, the city "has approved architectural designs for a ramp, and years ago received bids to do the work and had the money in hand to pay for it."

The lawsuit comes at the 30 year anniversary of the American's with Disabilities Act, which was passed in 1990.

Noting the anniversary of the historic Act, Thomas H. Earle stated, "It is both sad and unconscionable that a city must be compelled by lawsuit to fully and safely open its government's doors to all of its citizens."