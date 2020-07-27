Williamsport, Pa. - According to a release from Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter's office on Monday, a settlement has been reached between the City of Williamsport and Lundy Construction Co., Inc., an 85-year-old locally owned and run general contracting firm, regarding the 2017 renovations to Historic Bowman Field, now BB&T Ball Park, the second oldest minor league park in the U.S.

The construction included the renovation of the two-level deck, which includes a full bar and food service, and was part of a more than $1 million renovation project. The construction was completed in time for the 2017 season of the Williamsport Crosscutters, a short season Class A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Lundy was the prime contractor for a new building addition and renovations to the Historic Bowman Field. The contract amount was $914,800.00. Lundy completed the project in 2017 in accordance with the contract documents and specifications.

When Lundy requested final payment for the work the city withheld $12,000, which had been used to build the First Base Deck, claiming there were leaks in flooring.

Following this, Lundy submitted a claim with the American Arbitration Association for the amount of the final payment. In response, the city filed a counterclaim which stated: “Claimant’s performance was defective and the cost to correct work is $250,000.”

Lundy considered the city's counter claim to be excessive and the city stated the $250,000 was to cover the cost of fixing the leaky deck, according to a Penn Live article about the conflict.

Three years after the construction project was completed, the City of Williamsport and Lundy Construction Co. have reached an agreement. Through the process of litigation, documents were provided to the City confirming the nature of the work, and after review of the documents, the City was able to confirm that the work complied with the specifications for the job.

"All parties are happy for a long-awaited resolution of the claim," stated the City of Williamsport in their release about the resolution.