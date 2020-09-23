Lock Haven, Pa. – Due to an increase in cases of COVID-19, the City of Lock Haven issued a two-week moratorium on all events downtown, including live music and play in ball fields.

The moratorium began yesterday, after the city had 18 new cases of COVID-19 in one week, and will be in place for 14 days, according to the city's announcement.

According to the announcement:

All public ball fields in city-owned parks will be closed.

A moratorium is in place on the use of any city-owned property for gatherings and events.

There will be no outdoor entertainment permitted in the Pedestrian Mall (the stage will not be placed).

The Pedestrian Mall had been a economic and social hub since it was opened in early June. Every Friday and Saturday the city closed down roadways to create an outdoor pedestrian space with live music to aid businesses while ensuring social distancing and other mitigation measures for COVID-19 could still take place.

Lock Haven University, which had gone virtual for two weeks after an increase in virus cases among students, just re-opened for in-person instruction this week. According to the University's dashboard, there have been 26 positive cases out of 763 tests and the current positivity rate among active cases is 3.0%.

The moratorium was declared by the city's mayor under the Third Class City Code, meaning it requires the consent of city council members to be extended past 7 days, according to the city's announcement. The next city council meeting will Sept. 28.