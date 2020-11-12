Lock Haven, Pa. – The City of Lock Haven was approved for $10,000 through the Municipal Assistance Program (MAP) to support planning efforts for a cultural center in downtown. The cultural center project is lead by Downtown Lock Haven, Inc., (DLH) in collaboration with the Clinton County Arts Council.

MAP is administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and helps provide resources and assistance to local government officials, developers, and citizens interested in planning to improve, grow, and enhance communities.

The $10,000 from MAP will be used to conduct a feasibility and market study of the proposed location of the cultural center: the Masonic Temple Lodge 199.

"It's exciting," said Abigail Roberts, Planner and Development Coordinator at the City of Lock Haven. "It will be an area for people to come together in the downtown–because that seems to be a missing link downtown."

The tentative plan is to convert the Masonic Temple Lodge 199 to a cultural center, as long as the MAP-funded studies determine it is feasible. If they do, it is hoped that the project would commence sometime in December and hopefully be completed by the Spring, according to Roberts.

"It will be a public process," said Roberts. "There will be public meetings to get ideas [for the cultural center] from the public."

The downtown cultural center was one of six projects approved through the Municipal Assistance Program (MAP) to assist local governments with planning for zoning, coordinating emergency services, and creating comprehensive plans.

“Pennsylvania’s municipalities and local governments rely on comprehensive planning to bring critical projects to fruition, and that planning is crucial now more than ever,” Gov. Wolf said. “This funding helps ensure communities have the resources they need to provide services to residents both now and in the future, which is especially important during this time of uncertainty due to COVID-19.”

Further information about the cultural center and dates/times for public meetings will be made available as the project progresses.