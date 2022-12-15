Lock Haven, Pa. — According to the City of Lock Haven, on-street parking restrictions are in effect due to the storm.

On-street parking will be prohibited in certain areas of downtown Lock Haven beginning Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 a.m. and ending on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 3 p.m. on the following streets:

E Main from First Street to Henderson

E Church from Bellefonte Avenue to N Jay Street

E Water Street from N Vesper to N Jay Street

N Grove from E Church to E Water

N Vesper from E Church to E Water

Bellefonte Avenue

By order of the Chief of Police, free parking will be provided in all city-owned off-street metered parking lots in the downtown during the above times to accommodate those needing to park downtown.

Following the snow emergency, the city intends to remove snow from areas in the downtown at which time parking will continue to be restricted but will be marked with bagged parking meters.

