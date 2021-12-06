Williamsport, Pa. – City Council last Thursday approved contracts for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) workers, approval of the installation of a new pool liner, and of an intergovernmental lease agreement, according to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

AFSCME is a union that represents public service workers.

"The AFSCME contract approvals will save taxpayer dollars while also showing a commitment to our dedicated City employees," said Slaughter. The contracts included City Hall and Streets and Parks employees.

According to the mayor, Memorial Pool came a step closer to being repaired and ready for the 2022 summer season. City Council approved the installation of a new pool liner that will save on costs related to maintenance and upkeep and comes with a 10-year warranty. The liner will be installed this spring.

An intergovernmental lease agreement between the City and Williamsport Bureau of Transportation (RVT) was also approved during last Thursday's City Council meeting.

"This lease agreement covers the administrative offices that were relocated because of water damage at City Hall," said Slaughter.

Other city council business included:

Approval for the Department of Public Works to dispose of two 2000 dump trucks that have reached their end of useful life.

Adoption of the Williamsport Heart and Soul Peer Report and Action Plan.

On first readings, Council passed the creation of a Land Bank Authority and the 2022 City budget, but not to all council member's satisfaction.

Council member Adam Yoder expressed dissatisfaction with the current budget draft.

"Last year Council was tasked with trimming down the largest tax increase proposed in city history in the midst of the worst economic crisis in century with no proposed solutions on how we address the structural deficiencies in our budget," Councilman Yoder said.

"I voted for that budget because I didn't think it was fair to shut the city down because of the Administration's inaction on solving the fundamental structural issues that are in the city's budget. One year later and we are presented a budget with the same structural issues, no solutions yet again to address these issues, and are given less time than last year and less information to work with to address any of these issues we're faded with."

Each of these ordinances--the creation of a Land Bank Authority and the 2022 budget--require two readings and will be on City Council’s agenda this coming Thursday.