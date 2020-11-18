Bellefonte, Pa. – Though the annual Awards Luncheon was canceled during the spring due to COVID precautions, the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority still went out of its way to honor some of the area's best green businesses, schools, and other organizations with a Facebook Live event on Nov. 15.

In addition to the online award presentation, the Authority will also publish the names of each of the 38 groups that were awarded in its winter newsletter and recycling news column, mailing each awardee a Green Business Partner certificate, and featuring one awardee every day on the Authority's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages starting on Nov. 16.

The 38 awardees this year are: