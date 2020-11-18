Bellefonte, Pa. – Though the annual Awards Luncheon was canceled during the spring due to COVID precautions, the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority still went out of its way to honor some of the area's best green businesses, schools, and other organizations with a Facebook Live event on Nov. 15.
In addition to the online award presentation, the Authority will also publish the names of each of the 38 groups that were awarded in its winter newsletter and recycling news column, mailing each awardee a Green Business Partner certificate, and featuring one awardee every day on the Authority's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages starting on Nov. 16.
The 38 awardees this year are:
- State College Presbyterian Church
- AAUW (American Association of University Women) State College
- ABC, Central Pa. Chapter
- AE Works, Ltd.
- Art Alliance of Central Pa.
- Benjamin's Catering
- Centre Region Council of Governments
- Centre Region Council of Governments Refuse & Recycling Program
- Cooke Tavern/Happy Valley Soup Company
- Corl Street Elementary School
- Delta Program - SCASD
- DEP - Moshannon District Mining Office
- EnergyCAP
- Envinity, Inc
- Ferguson Township Elementary School
- Foxdale Village Retirement Community
- Grace Lutheran Church; Grace Lutheran Preschool & Kindergarten
- Gray's Woods Elementary School
- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County ReStore
- Homan's General Store of Potters Mills
- Jabebo Studio
- K-B Offset Printing, Inc.
- KCF Technologies, Inc.
- Muddy Paws Marsh Environmental Education Center
- Nittany Valley Charter School
- Park Forest Middle School
- Philipsburg Heritage Days
- Scraps & Skeins
- Simplicity: A Bed and Breakfast
- State College Spikes
- The Historic Barn at Cooke Tavern
- The Penn Stater Conference Center Hotel
- The State College Friends School
- Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
- University Mennonite Church
- Village at Penn State
- Weis Markets
- Windy Hill Village