Lockport, Pa. — A state police fire marshal says careless smoking was the cause of a fire that damaged a log home last month in Clinton County.

Firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire shortly after noon on June 27 at 330 Brewery Hollow Road in Woodward Township. Nathan Birth, state police fire marshal, says the careless smoking ignited combustible materials near the exterior of the home.

The finish of the log home then ignited and the fire progressed to the roof system, Birth said.

The fire caused damage to the home and contents.

