Williamsport, Pa. – All Pennsylvania CareerLink offices in the North Central Pennsylvania region are closed until further notice as a precaution due to the increasing spread of COVID-19.

Remote services are available to those who need it over the phone and through email, according to CareerLink. Individuals should contact the office closest to them for assistance.

The CareerLink offices in Clinton County and Columbia/Montour counties are included in the closure, but are offering free WiFi in their parking lots.

The WiFi names and passwords are as follows:

Clinton County CareerLink Wifi Name: CPWDC Password: Monthly8833

Columbia/Montour CareerLink WiFi Name: CSO1 Password: ca12345678



It is unknown when the offices will re-open and return to providing in-person assistance.